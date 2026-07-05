1,776 suspects hauled up for police investigations after checks on 17,000 people in June

Singapore's law enforcement agencies conducted checks on more than 17,000 people in June, resulting in 1,776 suspects being hauled up for investigations.

They comprised of 1,173 men and 603 women, aged between 15 and 85.

Of these, 519 were arrested.

"The operations form part of the police's sustained efforts to clamp down on unlawful activities and deter would-be offenders," said the police in a news release on Sunday (July 5).

More than 5,600 officers from the seven police land divisions, the Traffic Police and the Criminal Investigation Department were involved in over 1,300 operations against a wide range of offences.

The police worked closely with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the Land Transport Authority and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The offences targeted included vice activities, traffic violations, vaporiser-related crimes, immigration offences and illegal employment.

Public entertainment venue raids

The police conducted several raids against public entertainment venues, including one on June 23 led by the Central Police Division.

AsiaOne was among the media invited to the raid at a KTV lounge nestled in a quiet corner of a mall on Upper Cross Street.

The raid took place just before midnight, and resulted in the arrest of 10 women for illegal employment offences.

The lounge, which appeared unassuming from the exterior, opened up to narrow hallways lit by neon strobe lights and around 15 rooms for customers to rent out.

One of the rooms — furnished with sofas, marble tables, speakers and two large TV screens — held the women being investigated by the police.

The women appeared to be Chinese nationals and were allegedly employed at the lounge without valid work passes, having entered Singapore on tourist visas.

During questioning, police officers were seen confiscating their passports and mobile phones.

The police also conducted another raid at another public entertainment venue along Cecil Street that night.

In total, 24 women, aged between 20 and 44, and a 40-year-old man were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, and the Immigration Act.

One of the women was also arrested for an additional offence of causing hurt to a public servant, while two women were found with vaporisers.

One entertainment venue was also found to have fire safety violations.

Superintendent Edwin Yong of the Central Police Division said: "This operation is part of SPF's ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities at entertainment venues."

Anti-gambling operations, massage parlour raids

The police also nabbed 17 people — 12 men and five women, aged between 34 and 72 — for gambling offences.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted two anti-gambling operations on June 4 and June 10 near Sembawang Road and Yishun Street 61.

Cash amounting to over $4,740 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Officers also conducted raids at multiple massage parlours in June, including one near Jalan Mas Puteh where two outlets were found to be providing massage services without a valid licence.

Vice activities were also detected at these outlets, and eight women, aged between 29 and 48, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

15 arrested for drink driving

Meanwhile, a series of enforcement operations against drink driving was conducted by the Traffic Police. A total of 66 motorists were stopped and tested for alcohol consumption at roadblocks set up across Singapore.

In total, 15 motorists — 12 men and three women, aged between 25 and 66 — failed their breathalyser tests and were arrested.

Among those arrested, two are also being investigated for additional traffic-related offences such as driving without a valid licence.

Separately, the police also conducted a joint enforcement operation in Sengkang and Punggol with the LTA on June 26.

During the operation, LTA detected 25 offences and seized a total of 15 active mobility devices.

Three teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, were also arrested for being suspected secret society members.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, who is director of the police's operations department, said the police will continue to work with partner agencies and use coordinated enforcement actions to prevent, detect and deter crime.

"Those who choose to engage in criminal activity will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com