Trio to be charged for allegedly attacking 18-year-old after dispute, victim left with cuts to his lips

Three men, aged between 20 and 21, will be charged in court on Tuesday (May 12) for their alleged involvement in a case of rioting that left an 18-year-old male teenager with cuts to his lips.

Police said in a news release on Monday night that they were alerted to a fight along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 3.15am on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had allegedly attacked the 18-year-old victim after a dispute among them.

The victim, who sustained cuts to his lips, was taken conscious to hospital.

Officers from Central Police Division identified the trio through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from closed circuit television and police cameras. They were arrested on Sunday.

If found guilty of rioting, the trio could each face up to seven years in jail and caning.

Efforts to trace the remaining assailants are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com