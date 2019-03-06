Police save blind dog from Dickson Road fire

PHOTO: The New Paper
Samuel Sashant Devaraj
The New Paper

When a fire broke out next door, retiree Peter Lim left his blind 10-year-old male Pomeranian behind as he ran out of his two-storey shophouse in Little India.

He then helped to disperse the crowd that had gathered in front of the burning building.

But fortunately, a police officer who had been assigned to check neighbouring units, spotted the dog, Lucky, in Mr Lim's home.

Special Constabulary Corporal Ian Abdullah, 23, told The New Paper last Thursday: "When I entered the unit beside the one on fire, I noticed the dog on the floor. I thought it would follow me but it didn't."

The full-time national serviceman quickly informed his colleague, Sergeant Kalvin Ng.

Sergeant Ng, 26, said: "The dog was not moving at all and the smoke was getting thicker. I couldn't just leave it there so I carried it out."

Mr Lim was shocked when he saw Lucky being carried out and told Sergeant Ng that the dog was his.

The police officers were on patrol duty in their police car around Mustafa Centre when they were alerted to the fire at 14 Dickson Road on May 16.

Sergeant Ng said: "Initially, we thought it was not serious but when we drove closer we could see a lot of smoke."

Mr Lim, who is divorced, has two sons and three grandsons. He lives with four distant relatives and rents out two rooms to them. He said Lucky was given to him about nine years ago by a neighbour.

Mr Lim added: "I was very grateful when the police brought my dog to me. Not only did the officers manage to ensure my home was okay, they also saved my dog."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

fires Pets Singapore Police Force
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
North Korea&#039;s former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un on Sunday: KCNA
He's alive: North Korea's former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
The complete noob&#039;s guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES