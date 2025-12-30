Motorcyclist, 61, dies in AYE accident; police searching for prime mover involved

The police are looking for one of two prime movers involved in an accident which resulted in the death of a 61-year-old motorcyclist on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday (Dec 29) evening.

The fatal accident occurred in the direction of Tuas after Clementi Road at about 5.45pm.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the male motorist was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

"Efforts to trace one of the prime movers are underway," it said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A video filmed by an eyewitness shows an overturned motorcycle and trails of blood streaking the rain-soaked road, reported 8world.

A taxi driver, surnamed Fu, told Shin Min Daily News that it was a "horrific" accident.

The Chinese evening daily reported that the victim is believed to have fallen after being hit by one of the prime movers and then run over by the other heavy vehicle.

Fu said that a person had placed an umbrella over the victim to shield him from the rain while waiting for first responders to arrive.

The accident also resulted in traffic congestion during the evening rush hour, with the Land Transport Authority posting several notices about the jam on social media platform X.

Accident on AYE (towards Tuas) after Clementi Rd with congestion till Normanton. Avoid lanes 2 and 3 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) December 29, 2025

