singapore

Police searching for driver who refused to stop at Paya Lebar roadblock, abandoned car in Punggol on 1st day of CNY

Police searching for driver who refused to stop at Paya Lebar roadblock, abandoned car in Punggol on 1st day of CNY
A car driver abandoned his vehicle in Punggol after fleeing from traffic police officers at a roadblock along Airport Road on Feb 17.
PHOTO: Telegram
Lim KeweiPUBLISHED ONFebruary 20, 2026 10:25 AMBYLim Kewei

A car driver evaded a police check in Paya Lebar before abandoning the vehicle near Edgedale Plains estate in Punggol in the wee hours of Tuesday (Feb 17), the first day of Chinese New Year (CNY).

Efforts to trace the driver are underway, police said in response to AsiaOne's queries.

The car had been travelling along Airport Road towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway at about 2.20am when it encountered a roadblock set up by the traffic police.

When signalled to stop, the driver sped off and led the police on a chase to Punggol. The car was subsequently found in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains.

Users in a Telegram group said on Tuesday that they had sighted the pursuit of a Malaysia-registered car at Hougang Street 12 and Rivervale Drive.

Videos uploaded later showed multiple police vehicles near Block 122A Edgedale Plains, with their warning lights flashing.

An employee of a nearby minimart told Shin Min Daily News that six or seven police cars had chased a red BMW around the estate. The shop's CCTV camera did not capture the driver's appearance and escape path.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:729639]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceTraffic policetraffic offencesTraffic/Road rules
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.