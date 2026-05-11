Serangoon NPC and Hougang NPC to merge, latter to become Hougang West NPP

Two neighbourhood police centres (NPCs) in the Hougang and Serangoon planning areas will merge on July 6, the police announced on Monday (May 11).

The merger, involving Serangoon NPC and Hougang NPC, is part of the transformation of frontline operations to better address evolving security challenges and community needs, the police said.

"The merging of NPCs aims to optimise limited police resources by combining smaller NPCs serving adjacent areas into a larger operational base."

Following the merger, Serangoon NPC will be retained, while Hougang NPC's service counter will be renovated before re-opening as Hougang West Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP), tentatively by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Enhanced deployment flexibility

Police said they expect the merger to enhance their deployment flexibility, while also improving operational effectiveness.

"The community policing unit in the merged NPC can organise larger scale community policing events.

"The merged crime strike force will also have better coordination and control in dealing with more complex crimes and incidents," the police explained.

They also assured members of the public that the merger will not result in any change to their presence or incident response in the two estates.

"The number of ground response force officers patrolling and responding to incidents within the merged NPC's coverage will remain the same as the total deployed today in both estates."

As part of the transformation, police said there are also plans to increase the number of police cameras to more than 200,000 islandwide, including in and around the Hougang and Serangoon estates.

Those who need to lodge a report for non-emergency cases during Hougang NPC's subsequent closure from July 6 may do so online, or visit Hougang NPP at Block 357 Hougang Avenue 7.

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