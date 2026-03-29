2 new police vehicles to strengthen public order management and incident response

Two new police vehicles will allow officers to respond to public order incidents and disperse crowds from a distance.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has introduced an enhanced Tactical Strike Vehicle (TSV) and a next-generation water cannon vehicle, developed in collaboration with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), for deployment by the Special Operations Command.

Speaking to the media at the Home Team Tactical Centre on March 27, Superintendent of Police Mohamed Adnan Bin Mohamed Akbar, Head of Operations, Special Operations Command, described the vehicles as “a leap forward in modernising SPF operational capabilities”.

The enhanced TSV was operationalised on March 23, 2026. The new water cannon vehicles were commissioned on Dec 29, 2025, replacing a previous generation that had been in service for about two decades.

First unveiled in May 2023, the TSV is an armoured transport used by the Police Tactical Unit of the Special Operations Command. It is designed to breach the centre of a public order or public security incident and neutralise threats swiftly.

The upgraded TSV is equipped with a remotely operated system that provides officers with less-lethal options, including a Long-Range Acoustic Device and grenade launchers that fire non-lethal munitions.

The system serves as a visible deterrence and allows operators to engage subjects from a safe distance.

The vehicle is also fitted with a front-mounted barricade remover capable of pushing aside obstacles, clearing a safe passage for responding police units and allowing emergency services to reach the injured promptly.

The next-generation water cannon vehicles are used in public order situations. Each water monitor is fitted with zoom-enabled cameras, improving target identification and engagement, and allowing for a longer effective range.

A 360-degree crowd-repelling system enables the vehicle to disperse rioters while enhancing crew survivability and operational effectiveness, and includes fire threat mitigation capabilities.

It also features advanced driver assistance systems such as blind-spot detection, collision warnings, lane-departure alerts and an anti-fatigue monitor to enhance safe driving.

Both vehicles have been ergonomically designed to improve safety, efficiency and operator comfort during prolonged operations.

Together, they strengthen the police's ability to respond to public order and public security incidents, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance operational readiness and safety.

Superintendent Mohamed Adnan added that the vehicles ensure that SPF is able "to provide a swift and effective response to any public order or public security incident”, and underscore its commitment to continue improving operational capabilities, to better prevent, deter and detect crime.

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shafiq.apandi@asiaone.com

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