Police take down over 1,000 malicious IP addresses in Singapore in joint operation with Interpol

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently took down more than 1,000 malicious IP addresses here in a joint operation with Interpol.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 11), the SPF said that Operation Secure, which targeted cybercriminal infrastructure, took place from January to April this year.

During this period, officers from the Cybercrime Command under the Criminal Investigation Department worked closely with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) to take down over 1,000 Singapore-based IP addresses believed to be perpetuating infostealers malware.

Infostealer malware refers to software which secretly infiltrates computer systems and steals sensitive information. This stolen data will subsequently be sent to a remote server controlled by cyber criminals.

The fourth-month operation saw law enforcement agencies from 26 countries working together to locate physical servers believed to be perpetuating infostealers malware, mapping their physical networks and executing targeted take downs.

More than 20,000 malicious IP addresses and domains were taken down as a result.

Commander of SPF’s Cybercrime Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Tay said that the strong collaboration between the police as well as local and international partners was key to dismantling cybercriminal networks during the operation.

"We will continue to work with CSA and other like-minded partners to protect Singaporeans and businesses from threats in cyberspace; and will spare no effort to disrupt cyber criminals and their operations," he added.

