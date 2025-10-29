Award Banner
Police looking for man to assist in investigations for case of shop theft at Suntec City

Police are looking for the man shown in the image to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft at Suntec City on Aug 15.
PHOTO: tagvenue (left), Singapore Police Force (right)
October 29, 2025

Police are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft.

The alleged theft took place on Aug 15 at Suntec City. 

Based on the photograph provided by the police, the bespectacled man was last seen wearing a black roundneck tee-shirt and black-coloured cap. 

Anyone with information can contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information would be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

