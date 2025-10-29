Police looking for man to assist in investigations for case of shop theft at Suntec City
The alleged theft took place on Aug 15 at Suntec City
PHOTO: tagvenue (left), Singapore Police Force (right)
Police are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft.
The alleged theft took place on Aug 15 at Suntec City.
Based on the photograph provided by the police, the bespectacled man was last seen wearing a black roundneck tee-shirt and black-coloured cap.
Anyone with information can contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information would be kept strictly confidential, said the police.
[[nid:714657]]