Police to tighten regulations governing massage shops amid disamenities by errant outlets

The authorities are currently reviewing massage establishment regulations and are expected to tighten enforcement against such shops involved in vice activities soon.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Housing Development Board (HDB) and the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday (Feb 4) said that changes to the Massage Establishments Act will be announced in the coming months.

Under the Act, operators of massage establishments must obtain a licence from the police. Open-concept massage shops and beauty salons that do not provide massage services are exempt.

In their joint reply, the agencies said that they are aware of disamenities caused by errant operators of such establishments and have taken firm action against them.

HDB has in particular tightened the quota of massage shops in neighbourhood centres as of Sep 2024, having established trade mix controls and quotas on trades which may cause disamenities.

Tenants are required to seek HDB's approval if they wish to change trade, and each request is assessed individually to ensure that the quota is preserved.

HDB-sold shops will also be subject to the same requirements.

In a written reply to West Coast-Jurong West MP Cassandra Lee on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam also said that industry consultation will be done in due course to to ensure that the regulatory regime is updated and fit for purpose.

According to Shanmugam, there were 907, 877 and 868 massage establishment licences in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.

During the same time period, there were 45, 40 and 30 vice activities detected in licensed massage establishments.

