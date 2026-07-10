Police 'up lorry' two lorries for failing to meet July 1 statutory deadline for speed limiters

Two lorries were towed away by the traffic police (TP) for failing to install speed limiters by the July 1 statutory deadline.

In a news release on Friday (July 10), police said TP officers conducted checks at selected companies during a two-day islandwide enforcement operation, from July 1 to 2.

The second statutory deadline for speed limiter installation, which applies to lorries registered before January 1, 2018 and with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 3,501kg and 5,000kg, came into effect on July 1.

About 1.1 per cent of lorries subjected to this deadline have yet to submit records of installation.

During the enforcement operation, two non-compliant lorries were towed away for investigations.

Those who own lorries registered on or after January 1, 2018 with MLW between 5,001kg and 12,000kg are reminded that the statutory deadline for installation is Jan 1, 2027.

The police also stated that they will continue to take enforcement action against companies and owners with non-compliant lorries.

Such companies will receive notices to present their lorries for inspection at authorised inspection centres.

Lorries without speed limiters will fail the inspection and companies and lorry owners will face enforcement action, the police said.

Companies and lorry owners who install speed limiters after the stipulated deadline will also be penalised, they added.

Those who fail to produce the lorry for inspection may face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com