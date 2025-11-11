8 tugboat crew arrested for allegedly helping people enter Singapore illegally

Eight men, aged between 23 and 42, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in abetting persons to enter Singapore illegally.

The eight foreigners were crew members onboard a foreign-registered tugboat.

In a media statement on Tuesday (Nov 11), the police said that the eight men were arrested onboard the tugboat after Police Coast Guard officers mounted an operation at Pulau Punggol Aggregate Terminal (PPAT) on Nov 9.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the crew members, a 23-year-old Indonesian man, was believed to have aided unauthorised persons to enter Singapore illegally on October 26, 2025," police said, without specifying the number of unauthorised persons.

According to the police, the unauthorised persons had hidden onboard the tugboat's barge when it was being towed to Singapore.

Both the foreign-registered tugboat and barge have been seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations into the seven other crew members are ongoing.

The 23-year-old man will be charged in court with the offence of abetting unauthorised persons to enter Singapore unlawfully.

If found guilty, the Indonesian man may be jailed for up to two years. He may also be liable for not less than three stokes of caning.

PPAT is located along Seletar North Link and is managed by the Building and Construction Authority. It is used for the importation of essential construction materials.

[[nid:724866]]

editor@asiaone.com