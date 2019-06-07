Police warn of fake police officer who tries to get ATM card details through video call with victims

In the video, the man can be seen speaking to the scammer via the messaging app Viber, and questioning why the scammer called via the app.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The police warned the public on Saturday (July 6) about a scam in which a caller impersonates a police officer to trick the victim into revealing personal details through a video call.

They also clarified that they do not make such calls.

In an advisory, police said a man took a call from a scammer claiming to be from the police's Criminal Investigation Department. The scammer asked the victim to show the front and back of his ATM card through a video call.

The man was told this was a part of a new regulation to update his personal details.

In a video posted on social media recording what transpired during the call, the man is seen speaking to the scammer via the messaging app Viber, and questioning why the scammer called via the app.

The scammer refers to the man as "my dear customer" and says he requires the man's bank account details to make sure his account is real and not part of scam activities.

The police added that as some ATM cards are known to function as debit cards, the scammer could have been trying to get the victim's debit card details.

Members of the public were advised to take precautions when receiving unsolicited calls, including ignoring requests to make fund transfers, or send personal details such as bank account log-in information over the phone.

Members of public should also be wary of caller ID spoofing technology which can mask an actual phone number and display a different number.

They should hang up on suspicious calls from local numbers and wait before calling back to check the validity of the call.

For more information, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688. Those with scam-related information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

scams Singapore Police Force
