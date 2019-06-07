Police warn of fake police officer who tries to get ATM card details through video call with victims

Read also

In a video posted on social media recording what transpired during the call, the man is seen speaking to the scammer via the messaging app Viber, and questioning why the scammer called via the app.

The scammer refers to the man as "my dear customer" and says he requires the man's bank account details to make sure his account is real and not part of scam activities.

The police added that as some ATM cards are known to function as debit cards, the scammer could have been trying to get the victim's debit card details.

Members of the public were advised to take precautions when receiving unsolicited calls, including ignoring requests to make fund transfers, or send personal details such as bank account log-in information over the phone.

Members of public should also be wary of caller ID spoofing technology which can mask an actual phone number and display a different number.

They should hang up on suspicious calls from local numbers and wait before calling back to check the validity of the call.

For more information, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688. Those with scam-related information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

