Police warn of malware 'sextortion' scam, victims blackmailed over compromising photos

Police have issued a warning over a malware scam involving online sexual services, in which victims were extorted over compromising content taken from their phones.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday (Dec 3), police stated that at least six such cases have been reported since November 2025, with total losses amounting to at least $20,000.

Victims of this scam variant reported coming across offers of online sexual services via social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram Threads, said police.

They would then be deceived into downloading a malicious application under the pretext of initiating a video call.

The malware allows scammers to remotely access victims' photo galleries and contact lists in their devices.

After successfully capturing images of the victims engaging in sexual acts during the video call or retrieving compromising content from their photo galleries, the scammers would threaten to send the photographs to the victims' contacts unless payment was made.

Police reminded members of the public to make a police report upon any attempt of extortion.

Members of the public are also encouraged to adopt precautionary measures according to the ACT "Add, Check, Tell" framework in dealing with scams: adding the ScamShield app to block and detect scam calls, checking for scam signs, and telling family and friends about scams to promote better overall vigilance.

Those in doubt are also advised to call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

