Police warn of phishing scam involving fake buyers; at least $622k lost since November

Selling items online? Beware of suspicious links sent by fake buyers under the guise of making payment or arranging delivery, the police have warned.

In an advisory issued on Monday (Dec 29), they said that at least 223 people have fallen for this phishing scam variant since November, with total losses reaching at least $622,000.

In these cases, victims would receive a phishing link from scammers posing as interested buyers and will be asked to provide their personal information such as banking credentials and card details on the webpage.

Subsequently, they would realise that unauthorised transactions had been made on their bank cards, including transfers to overseas cryptocurrency service providers like Binance, BTCC and ByBit.

Members of the public are urged to exercise extra caution when selling items on online platforms, and not provide banking details, card details or any other confidential information to unknown individuals.

Online sellers are strongly encouraged to meet buyers in person to complete the transaction.

The public are also advised to safeguard against scams by using the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app and setting security features.

If in doubt, call the ScamShield helpline at 1799.

