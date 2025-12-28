Police warn of scam involving impersonation of police commissioner

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) have issued a warning over a scam variant involving the impersonation of the Commissioner of Police.

In an advisory issued on Sunday (Dec 28), police said the scam variant involves victims receiving a "warning letter" which claims that the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and SPF have initiated investigations against them over their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Victims would be instructed to submit their written statement to a designated email address.

They are also "warned" that failure to do so could result in various consequences such as arrest.

"The police would like to emphasise that these emails are not issued by SPF or any Singapore government officials," the advisory said.

Members of the public are also reminded that Singapore government officials will never make the following requests over emails or phone calls: money transfers, disclosure of bank login details, installation of mobile apps from unofficial app stores, or transfer calls to the police or other "government officials".

They are also encouraged to adopt precautionary measures according to the ACT "Add, Check, Tell" framework in dealing with scams: adding the ScamShield app to block and detect scam calls, checking for scam signs, and telling family and friends about scams to promote better overall vigilance.

Those in doubt are also advised to call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

