Police issue warnings, advisories to 30 people over event attended by alleged members of overseas triads

The police have issued warnings and advisories to 30 suspects - aged between 21 and 60 - for their alleged involvement in two secret societies.

Investigations began based on a tip-off that the two societies had organised a religious event in September 2024.

"The event was attended by 25 foreigners who were believed to be associated with overseas triads," said the police in a news release on Thursday (March 19).

Investigations found that the event organisers were operating in Singapore without being registered under the Societies Act, thus making them unlawful societies.

Between March 13 and March 17, police issued warnings and advisories to the 30 suspects - 24 men and six women.

A total of 12 men - aged between 43 and 56 - were warned by the police for being members of an unlawful society.

Another 12 men - aged between 21 and 60 - and six women - aged between 30 and 53 - were issued with advisories for their involvement in an unlawful society.

The police advised those intending to form or operate a society here to ensure that it is in full compliance with Singapore's laws.

Anyone found guilty of belonging to a secret society faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to three years' jail.

"The police take a serious view of the presence of unlawful societies, whose activities may pose a threat to public safety, peace, and good order in Singapore.

"The police will continue to monitor and act against such unlawful societies," they added.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com