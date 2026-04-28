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Man to be charged over offensive WhatsApp images targeting Jewish community

The 50-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (April 28) with two counts of attempting to promote enmity between different racial groups
Man to be charged over offensive WhatsApp images targeting Jewish community
File photo of a man being arrested for a penal offence in Singapore.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jasper Lim
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 28, 2026 12:00 AMBYSean Ler

A 50-year-old Chinese man will be charged in court on Tuesday (April 28) for allegedly posting content on his WhatsApp account that promoted enmity between racial groups in Singapore.

Police said in a news release on Monday night that they received a report on September 10, 2025, relating to three offensive images targeted at the Jewish community.

They added that the images were posted on WhatsApp with a 24-hour status and that the profile of the WhatsApp account also contained a description with antisemitic messaging. 

The man was identified through investigations and arrested on September 10, 2025.

He will be charged with two counts of attempting to promote enmity between different racial groups — an offence which carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

The police also reminded members of the public that they take a serious view of acts which have the potential to harm racial and religious harmony in Singapore, adding that they will "deal firmly" with all offenders.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore courtsRace issuesJewswhatsapp
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