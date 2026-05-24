Police arrest woman sleeping in parked car in Sin Ming; suspected drugs, vapes found

A woman found sleeping in the driver's seat of a car parked along Jalan Minggu in Sin Ming was arrested on Saturday (May 23) morning after a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and e-vaporisers, police said.

The 38-year-old was later taken conscious to hospital and arrested for alleged drug-related offences, police told AsiaOne.

She has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for follow-up investigations.

AsiaOne has reached out to CNB and HSA for more information.

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