Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Police arrest woman sleeping in parked car in Sin Ming; suspected drugs, vapes found

Police arrest woman sleeping in parked car in Sin Ming; suspected drugs, vapes found
A 38-year-old woman found sleeping in a car parked along Jalan Minggu was subsequently arrested for alleged drug-related offences.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 24, 2026 9:45 AMBYSean Ler

A woman found sleeping in the driver's seat of a car parked along Jalan Minggu in Sin Ming was arrested on Saturday (May 23) morning after a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and e-vaporisers, police said.

A photograph published by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao shows police officers, believed to be from the K9 unit, conducting a search of the woman's vehicle.

The 38-year-old was later taken conscious to hospital and arrested for alleged drug-related offences, police told AsiaOne.

She has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for follow-up investigations. 

AsiaOne has reached out to CNB and HSA for more information.

[[nid:736516]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceCentral Narcotics BureauHSA (Health Sciences Authority)DrugsE-cigarettes/Vaping
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.