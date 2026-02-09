Policeman at Johor checkpoint draws gun on Singapore car refusing to stop in viral video

A dramatic escape attempt at a Johor Bahru land checkpoint last month saw a Malaysian policeman draw his gun while his colleague picked up a traffic cone and hit a car bonnet in a bid to stop an errant driver.

Viral dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV on Saturday (Feb 7) shows a Volkswagen bearing a Singapore licence plate going against the flow of traffic at a car zone at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Johor Bahru end of the Causeway.

The incident purportedly occurred at about 1.30am on Jan 10.

When the two Malaysian policemen approach the car, the driver abruptly reverses before jerking forward and lightly bumping into the cam car.

One policeman draws his gun as the driver reverses again and attempts to go over the lane divider. Another officer then grabs a nearby traffic cone and strikes the car's bonnet.

As the cam car backs away from the scene, the errant driver takes the chance and speeds away through the lane opening.

The clip has since attracted nearly 700,000 views and more than 3,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

According to news outlet The Star, a spokesperson from Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the incident occurred in January.

However, it is uncertain if the suspect has been apprehended.

A search of the vehicle's road tax expiry date using the displayed registration plate on the OneMotoring website turned up no records.

