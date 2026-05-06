Salary review of political office holders: Govt to defer recommendations due to Middle East conflict

An independent committee looking into the salary framework of political office holders wrapped up its review in April, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing.

But due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Government has decided to defer consideration of the committee's recommendations on the appropriate wage levels of office holders.

Chan revealed this in a written parliamentary reply on Wednesday (May 6) to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam's query on the status of the review "in view of recent global events".

"The Government recognises that the Middle East conflict is still ongoing, causing major economic uncertainties and clouding the outlook for Singapore," the minister said.

"Against this backdrop, the Government has decided to defer consideration of the Committee's recommendations, until the impact of the conflict on Singapore is clearer," said Chan, who is also Defence Minister.

The report and the Government's response will be released "at the appropriate time", he added, so that MPs can review them together "for a more meaningful debate".

The eight-member committee was formed in January to review the salary framework, which was established in 2012.

It is chaired by Gan Seow Kee, who is chairman of the Singapore LNG Corporation and an alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

Under the current structure, political salaries are benchmarked against the private sector, with ministerial wages benchmarked to the median top 1,000 Singaporean earners, with a 40 per cent discount to reflect the ethos of public service.

The committee formed this year was also asked to propose refinements, if necessary, to ensure the implementation of the framework will remain relevant and is able to meet its intended purpose.

Chan said in January that a review committee formed in 2017 had concluded that the 2012 framework remained sound, and that political salaries should be adjusted annually in line with the movement of the benchmark salaries.

The Government decided not to make any changes to political salaries then.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com