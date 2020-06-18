Political party Red Dot United registered in 3 weeks, ready to contest next GE

A new opposition party is in the running and it's none other than Red Dot United (RDU), a breakaway group from Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Its application was submitted on May 26 and approved on Monday (June 15) by the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) Registry of Societies (ROS), according to reports. The process took just three weeks, which is shorter than the average processing time of two months.

With its successful application, RDU becomes the 13th political party that has been approved to take part in the next General Election (GE), which could happen as early as next month, according to observers.

RDU is helmed by former PSP members, 52-year-old Ravi Philemon and 43-year-old Michelle Lee, who quit the Dr Tan Cheng Bock-led party earlier this year. Philemon resigned on May 12 citing family commitments, while Lee quit on March 5 saying she wanted to spend more time with her family.

ALSO READ: 2 former Progress Singapore Party members set up political party called Red Dot United

Speaking to The Straits Times today (June 18), Philemon said: "We are grateful that the MHA has been very helpful and efficient. We requested for the ROS to expedite our registration, and we are happy that they considered it."

However, it's unclear if Philemon will return to contest Hong Kah North SMC. He explained: "Right now we just got our approval. The CEC (central executive committee) has not met yet. We have to discuss as a party."

Goal is to build a political-social platform

Aside from Philemon and Lee, RDU has two other former PSP members. In total, it has 12 members aged between 25 and 55.

Philemon, the secretary-general of RDU, said during a previous virtual media conference: "Our goal is to build a political-social platform, and not just another political party. Matters of government and policy must be accessible and easily understood by all Singaporeans, whether old or young, or a new citizen."

"To be a robust nation and society, we must educate, enable and empower our citizens to engage in dialogue and effective debate without fear," he added.

Philemon also explained that what sets RDU apart from the opposition pack is that it will not be "centred on personalities", adding that a "large segment" of the party is below 35 years of age and the party will be "focusing on youths and engaging with youths as well".

bryanlim@asiaone.com