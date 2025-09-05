'They build character, spark curiosity': Politicians, including PM Wong, send well wishes on Teachers' Day

The first Friday of September - Teachers' Day.

But this day is more than just a school holiday; it's also about celebrating our teachers, and their hard work and dedication in educating the young.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong did just that in a social media post on Friday (Sept 5), emphasising the important role teachers play, especially in today's technologically advanced world.

"They don't just teach lessons in the classroom — they build character, spark curiosity, and guide our children to grow with confidence," PM Wong wrote.

Thanking all teachers and educators for their dedication, patience and care, he said the government will continue to support them in nurturing and inspiring students.

"Happy Teachers' Day!" said PM Wong.

Education Minister Desmond Lee also penned his appreciation for teachers in a Facebook post on Friday, telling his recent encounter with a married couple who have retired from teaching.

"Mrs Lim starting teaching in 1965, the year Singapore became a fledgling nation. Her husband started teaching in our schools even before independence," he said.

"We are grateful to them and to all our educators for teaching and guiding generations of Singaporeans.

"To all our teachers, allied educators, SPED teachers and preschool teachers — wishing you a happy Teachers' Day!"

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, who was Education Minister from 2015 to 2020, deemed teaching "a challenging profession, with its fair share of heartache and frustrations".

"Students often appear like they are not listening, but in their own way, I think they are. The seeds teachers plant in their young minds and hearts, will one day blossom and shape who they are, into better versions of themselves," he wrote on Friday.

"For the profound work that teachers are doing - I wish all a Happy Teachers' Day!"

Meanwhile, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh celebrated the occasion by drumming to a piece by My Chemical Romance.

"At any point in my life, there is a teacher who I must thank for instructing (and having the patience of a saint) with me," he wrote on Instagram, referring to the late Singaporean ventriloquist Victor Khoo.

"Like his father, Brandon has made a name for himself in Singapore and overseas. It was a real treat to receive my first drum lesson under his guidance! A very patient and affirming individual, and more than that, a great teacher!"

In the Instagram Reel uploaded on Sept 4, the Leader of the Opposition said: "To our educators, thank you for helping us find our rhythm in life. And to all teachers, a happy Teacher's Day!"

