Poly student seeking husband on Carousell? It's just a prank

If you're a "Singapore boy" who was hoping to score a bride for free — as advertised by one polytechnic student on Carousell — you're out of luck.

The listing, which advertised the woman as "willing to marry all Singapore boys" is a prank, Oriental Daily News reported on Wednesday (Sept 23).

When reached by the Malaysian newspaper, the woman's father confirmed that a police report has been made regarding the matter and declined to comment further.

The listing in question, posted by a now-defunct user, one linda4082, described the woman as a "used" item and listed her for free.

It included a photograph of a young woman and personal details such as her name, phone number and school.

"I am trying to get myself married on Carousell," the listing, which was swiftly screengrabbed and shared on social media, read.

"Please call me or my father if you want to get married to me."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Carousell spokesperson confirmed that the listing has been removed and the user's account has since been deactivated.

According to the online marketplace's rules, listings should not contain other individual's personal information, nor should they be offensive, defamatory or harassing in nature.

