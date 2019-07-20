Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor

A member of Pontian Wanton Noodles' management told The Straits Times that the company is investigating the incident and that it has reprimanded its employee for the argument she had with the customer.

SINGAPORE - A diner's Facebook post about a noodle stall employee who allegedly kept dumplings in a box after they had fallen on the floor has been making the rounds online.

Netizen Neb Mil wrote on Wednesday (July 17) that an employee of Pontian Wanton Noodles at the coffeeshop at Block 682, Hougang Avenue 4, had dropped some dumplings on the floor.

He said that she had picked them up and placed them in a container together with other dumplings.

He wrote: "I told her to dispose all (the dumplings) in front of me and she started shouting at me that it is none of my business, claiming that she will dispose (of them) when she is free and I may stay around to supervise if I (would) like to.

"The box of dumplings was still on the table top when I left, and (it) will be served to unknowing customers," he wrote in a comment on the post.

A member of Pontian Wanton Noodles' management told The Straits Times that the company is investigating the incident and that it has reprimanded its employee for the argument she had with the customer.

He added that they were confident that no dirty food was cooked.

The Singapore Food Agency said it is looking into the matter.

"Food hygiene and safety must be the industry's priority. All food operators should ensure that food hygiene and food safety regulations are adhered to," it said.

