Pope Francis calls on Singapore to give 'special attention' to poor and elderly in state address

Pope Francis has commended Singapore for its rapid development, but called for' special attention' to be given to the most vulnerable in society.

In his speech at the National University of Singapore's University Cultural Centre on Thursday (Sept 12), the 87-year-old pontiff noted the Republic's "growth and resilience".

"Those arriving here for the first time cannot fail to be impressed by the mass of ultra-modern skyscrapers that seem to rise from the sea," he said in Italian.

Speaking to an audience which included members from social welfare groups and religious orgnaisations, the Pope also commended the various policies to improve quality of life here, and in particular the most vulnerable.

These include through public housing measures, the "high quality" education and an "efficient" healthcare system.

The Pope said: "I hope that special attention will be paid to the poor and the elderly, whose labours have laid the foundations for the Singapore we see today.

"As well as protecting the dignity of migrant workers. [They] contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage."

Some of the guests spotted in the audience include Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and former presidents Halimah Yacob and Tony Tan.

Prior to the Pope's address, President Tharman also spoke to the attendees, referring to Pope Francis as an "impassioned global voice against war".

He added that the pontiff's consistent call for promoting dialogue and harmony between different groups and faiths is something that "resonates with Singaporeans".

"We are a multi-racial, multi-religious and multicultural society... For us, solidarity and harmony have therefore been at the core - and will remain core - features in our national development," said President Tharman.

This story is developing.

