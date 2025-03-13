Popping floor tiles: 2 weeks to complete repairs at Yew Tee HDB block

Repairs are ongoing at a Yew Tee HDB block after floor tiles popped out at the lift landing area on March 11.

In a minute-long video posted on TikTok by user yunzhonh.qu, cracked tiles were seen strewn over the area at Block 691A Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Some tiles could also be seen popping high into the air. As at 12pm on Thursday (March 13), the video has garnered 524,000 views.

In response to the incident, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Alex Yam said in a Facebook post that town council workers have removed the popped tiles and repairs will take two weeks to complete.

He added that popping tiles occur with changing temperatures or age.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council for comment.

On Oct 8, 2023, Facebook user Teddy Ho posted a video of popping tiles in his HDB flat. The tiles exploded across his living room hallway and under the dining table.

Earlier on June 22, 2023, residents of Block 333 Anchorvale Link shared pictures of cement being laid over cracked tiles. In the Facebook page Singapore Matters, netizens expressed their displeasure at the Sengkang Town Council for not replacing the tiles.

