Popular Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce recalled over concerns of bottles exploding

The Singapore Food Agency said on Dec 27, 2019, that it is recalling a batch of Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce at many Vietnamese and Thai restaurants.
PHOTO: AFP
Lester Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The authorities have warned people to be careful when opening a bottle of Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce. It may explode.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also said on Friday (Dec 27) that it is recalling a batch of bottles of this popular condiment at many Vietnamese and Thai restaurants.

The affected batch has a best before date of March 2021.

The bottles "could bloat and continue to ferment" owing to lactic acid build-up, SFA said.

The build-up of pressure could cause the bottles to explode on opening.

The product has also been recalled in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

SFA said it has directed the product's local importer, TC Import & Export Pte Ltd, to recall the affected batch. It is not clear how many bottles are affected.

Consumers with the affected product may contact their sellers for enquiries and a refund or exchange of the product.

ALSO READ: Story of Sriracha: How hot sauce launched by refugee from Vietnam spawned a food empire

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

