Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance

Despite the obvious emergency, the driver of a white Porsche allegedly blocked and refused way to an ambulance on Oct 9, even flashing her middle finger.

Cham Ai Hui, 41, who was in the passenger seat of the ambulance, took to share the incident on Facebook, garnering over 5,000 shares at the time of writing.

The patient in the ambulance was her father, an 82-year-old lung cancer patient who had suffered a stroke.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Oct 12, Cham shared that her father was originally warded at St Andrew's Community Hospital. When doctors found him unresponsive, he was rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

Her brother had wanted to drive his father there personally. However, due to the urgency of the situation, an ambulance was called for instead.

"I was seated next to the driver while a paramedic attended to my father. About 10 minutes later, we encountered a white Porsche that refused to give way," Cham related.

Although the emergency siren wasn't switched on, other cars had automatically given way to them.

Even after flashing the headlights and sounding the siren, the Porsche driver paid no heed and continued to ignore them.