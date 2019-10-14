Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance

PHOTO: Facebook/Cham Ai Hui
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Despite the obvious emergency, the driver of a white Porsche allegedly blocked and refused way to an ambulance on Oct 9, even flashing her middle finger.

Cham Ai Hui, 41, who was in the passenger seat of the ambulance, took to share the incident on Facebook, garnering over 5,000 shares at the time of writing.

The patient in the ambulance was her father, an 82-year-old lung cancer patient who had suffered a stroke.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Oct 12, Cham shared that her father was originally warded at St Andrew's Community Hospital. When doctors found him unresponsive, he was rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

Her brother had wanted to drive his father there personally. However, due to the urgency of the situation, an ambulance was called for instead.

"I was seated next to the driver while a paramedic attended to my father. About 10 minutes later, we encountered a white Porsche that refused to give way," Cham related.

Although the emergency siren wasn't switched on, other cars had automatically given way to them.

Even after flashing the headlights and sounding the siren, the Porsche driver paid no heed and continued to ignore them.

"The cars in front of her had already moved aside too."

According to Cham, even the ambulance driver was angry and had asked her to take a photo of the Porsche to lodge a report afterwards.

Seeing that the driver had no intention of giving way, they decided to overtake on the car's left instead.

As they did so, the driver allegedly flipped her middle finger at them.

The ambulance only arrived at the hospital 20 minutes later.

Cham posted in the comments later that same day that her father was in a critical condition.

PHOTO: Facebook/Cham Ai Hui

Needless to say, netizens were furious with the Porsche driver's behaviour.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

 

rainercheung@asiaone.com

