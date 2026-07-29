Man who let sons sit on rear of moving Porsche in Dairy Farm fined $5,000, disqualified from driving

SINGAPORE — A man who allowed his two young sons to sit on the boot of his Porsche car as he drove was fined $5,000 on July 29.

Prem Anan Sugunakumar, 40, a Singaporean, was also disqualified from driving for six months after pleading guilty to one count of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of children below the age of 14.

The court heard that Prem had wanted to spend time on Oct 20, 2025, with his two sons, who were aged seven and eight.

Thinking he could create an enjoyable experience for the boys, he placed them seated on the boot of his car facing backwards, and drove the vehicle along Dairy Farm Lane.

His wife recorded a video of the incident, which was posted online.

As Prem was driving, another driver witnessed the stunt and lodged a police report.

Prem was arrested on March 12.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheryl Tan sought a fine of $5,000 and a driving disqualification of six months for Prem.

She said that as the boys’ father, he should have prioritised their safety, but deliberately exposed them to danger.

She also said Prem had multiple prior convictions for traffic offences dating back to 2004. Several were speeding offences, for which he was fined.

In sentencing, Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh said: “Having looked at your driving record, I am quite concerned that you seem to not have regard for traffic laws. I hope this is something you will bear in mind when you drive (in the future).”

Soh said the maximum fine should be imposed for the purpose of deterrence, and to remind him not to do anything so rash again.

For committing a rash act which endangers the safety of children below the age of 14, an offender can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.