Porsche Destination Charging now available at Sentosa Golf Club

Five new EV (electric vehicle) charging points have been installed at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The charging points are part of the Porsche Destination Charging programme, a network of charging stations available at lifestyle destinations.

Sentosa Golf Club is the first golf club in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region to join Porsche’s programme. Porsche Destination Charging began in Singapore with the installation of charging points for plug-in hybrids and EVs in Marina Bay Sands.

Since Wednesday (May 12), the five 11kW AC charging stations at Sentosa Golf Club can be used by drivers of EVs and plug-in hybrids that have a Type 2 connector. The service is free for club members.

The charging points are part of the plan to transform Sentosa Island into a carbon-neutral destination by 2030.

They also dovetail with Singapore’s plans to create 60,000 charging stations by 2030, as well as the target to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040.

As of January 2021, there are 1800 charging points in Singapore, and just over 1200 EVs out of a total car population of 636,483.

Henrik Dreier, Director New Business Fields at Porsche Asia Pacific, said: “We are continuously working with partners such as Sentosa Golf Club to provide more charging points at convenient locations that match and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyle of our customers.”

“By leading the charge in expanding charging infrastructure for drivers in Singapore and around the globe, we hope the adoption of electric vehicles will become more widespread.”

