Port of Singapore clinches best seaport in Asia title for 32nd time

The Port of Singapore was named best seaport in Asia, beating out Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen for the title at the 2020 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards.

This is the 32nd time Singapore has won the award.

“This is a testament to the Port of Singapore’s efficiency and continued leadership in driving maritime innovation,” the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a press release today (Nov 10).

“As a global hub port, the Port of Singapore continues to play a key role in keeping global supply chains going, particularly as the world economy starts re-opening," said MPA chief executive Quah Ley Hoon.

“While we are humbled by this affirmation and thank the industry for their support, we will continue to strive to uphold high standards of service and drive initiatives that enable a low-carbon future for the maritime community," she added.

Organised by Asia Cargo News, the AFLAS awards honour organisations for demonstration of leadership and other factors such as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability.

Winners were decided by a vote count from readers of the publication.

