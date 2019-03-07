Portuguese and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo visits Singapore this week

Cristiano Ronaldo looks on before the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Juventus in April 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
David Lee
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Even before Juventus arrive here for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC) on July 20 and 21, their biggest star Cristiano Ronaldo has made an early visit to Singapore.

It is understood that the 34-year-old Portuguese arrived on Tuesday (July 2) and will be at Our Tampines Hub on Wednesday before making a school visit the following day.

He is expected to be here till Friday.

Ronaldo, one of the best footballers ever, has amassed five Ballon d'Ors, and has edged fellow great Lionel Messi in terms of international trophies won.

While the Argentinian is still searching for his first, Ronaldo has already led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship and the 2018-19 Nations League title.

This will not be his first trip to Singapore.

In 2013, Singapore billionaire Peter Lim flew the superstar here as a marquee guest for his Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship initiative. Then, he also visited Crest Secondary.

In 2017, he made a pit stop here to visit Lim's daughter Kim, who had given birth to a boy.

Ronaldo is also expected to play at the National Stadium for the first time when Juventus take on Tottenham Hotspur at the ICC on July 21, a day after his former club Manchester United's clash with Inter Milan.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Football players Cristiano Ronaldo
