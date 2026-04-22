Portuguese man arrested at Changi Airport with 36.3kg of cannabis

A 25-year-old Portuguese man was arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 2 for attempting to smuggle approximately 36.3kg of cannabis into Singapore.

In a press release on Wednesday (April 22), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the man had arrived on April 14 and was scheduled to depart the following day.

On the evening of his arrival, the man was directed for further checks by K-9 officers from the Singapore Police Force, who were conducting operations at Changi Airport Terminal 2's baggage screening channels.

During the checks, ICA officers found multiple packets believed to contain controlled drugs in his luggage. Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau were immediately alerted and carried out further checks.

A total of 68 packets of drugs were subsequently found and these packets were later determined to contain approximately 36.3kg of cannabis, said ICA. Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import or export more than 500g of cannabis into or from Singapore may face the death penalty.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com