Power bank catches fire on train at Admiralty station, commuter taken to hospital

A woman was taken to hospital after a portable power bank ignited on a MRT train and sent passengers scurrying out of the cabin.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai told AsiaOne the emergency communication button of a train stopped at Admiralty station was activated at about 3pm on Monday (March 16).

Station staff found that a power bank had caught fire, which the female commuter had quickly put out.

She was given first aid and taken to Woodlands Hospital. No other injuries were reported, said Lam.

Facebook user Vernon Lim shared a photo showing the soot-covered components of a power bank, scattered beneath a row of seats.

"Never buy cheap power bank," he wrote in his post. "Hope the girl whose power bank exploded in front of her is ok."

Lim told the Straits Times that he had been in another train carriage when he heard an explosion and a scream. He went to check out the incident and saw smoke rising from the floor.

SMRT's Lam said that all commuters on board were asked to disembark and board the next train. The affected train was subsequently moved to the depot for further checks.

"We would like to remind commuters to ensure their power banks have proper safety protection features and are in good condition to reduce the risk of such incidents," he added.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com