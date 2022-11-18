Power fault halts train service along Bukit Panjang LRT network

A traction power fault halted train service between Fajar and Bangkit stations on the outer loop of the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) network for a few minutes on Friday (Nov 18) morning before it was resolved.

In a tweet sent at 5.33am, operator SMRT told commuters that a power fault had occurred at Fajar LRT station, adding that Service A trains were moving slower towards Bukit Panjang.

A follow-up tweet sent at 5.49am said train service along Service B was still running and available at all stations.

A total of 17 commuters were able to disembark safely at Bangkit LRT station five minutes after the fault was discovered at 5.15am, SMRT said in a Facebook post at around 11am.

It added that staff were immediately deployed to the train stalled between Bangkit and Fajar stations to assist passengers, and in-train and station announcements were made to advise commuters of the delay.

In September, a track fault on the Bukit Panjang LRT caused train services to run in only one direction. Service A, which runs only during peak hours on weekdays, was not available at the time of the track fault.

The Bukit Panjang LRT service starts at Choa Chu Kang and enters a loop at Bukit Panjang station.

For Service B, which runs throughout the day, the loop runs from Petir station through Pending, Bangkit, Fajar, Segar, Jelapang and Senja before returning to Bukit Panjang.

Service A sees the trains going in the other direction from the start of service to 9am on weekday mornings and from 5pm to 8pm on weekday evenings.

Service A does not run on weekends and public holidays.

[UPDATE: Bukit Panjang LRT, 18 November 2022, at 4.02pm]: Our engineers have rectified the traction power fault. Both... Posted by SMRT on Thursday, November 17, 2022

ALSO READ: 'Packed like sardines': 2.5-hour NEL MRT disruption due to signalling fault

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.