'It's honest work': Former PPP candidate Samuel Lee spotted working as food delivery rider

From the campaign trail to the streets, former People Power Party (PPP) candidate Samuel Lee has been spotted working as a food delivery rider.

In a photo shared on Reddit on Thursday (Feb 5), Lee can be seen clad in a dark green tank top delivering a meal.

"Was as hungry at work and ordered some food and why is the delivery man the 'look left look right' politician," wrote the poster.

Lee first performed his rendition of the song "look left, look right" at a press conference during the 2025 General Election, adapting it from the classic Chinese song A Tiny Bird.

Based on the receipt shown in the photo, Lee is believed to have been working for Grab at the time.

Responding to queries from MS News, Lee confirmed that it was him in the photo but said he was unsure of when it was taken, adding that he found the situation amusing.

"Being a delivery worker was the most straightforward choice at the time," said Lee, explaining that he took up the role to bridge the gap between jobs.

"After all, I had (a) vehicle and driving license. But, I was no longer working in IT-related roles. It was an honest way to bridge the gap."

Though Lee now works in security, he reflected on his delivery job as "honest work" and says it was better than being unemployed, according to MS News.

In the comments section, several netizens praised Lee for doing meaningful work, while others highlighted the challenges of finding employment.

"He is trying to make an honest living also, give him more tips," said one user.

Another commented: "It is hard to find jobs at his age, most jobs will go to foreigners."

In the 2025 General Election, the PPP contested in multi-cornered fights in Ang Mo Kio and Tampines GRCs, securing 10.2 per cent and 0.43 per cent of the votes, respectively. Lee contested in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

