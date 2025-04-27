PPP's Goh Meng Seng on compulsory vaccinations: 'We should not be treated as pigs or chicken'

People's Power Party (PPP) secretary-general Goh Meng Seng called for medical freedom and amendments to the Infectious Diseases Act, saying that Singaporeans should not be forced to partake in medical treatments, such as vaccinations, without sufficient research backing them.

Goh said this at the sidelines of a walkabout on Sunday (April 27) morning at Block 826 Tampines Street 81. He was with his Tampines GRC team which includes party chairman Derrick Sim, Peter Soh, Vere Nathan and Arbaah Haroun.

During their walkabout, Goh and Sim spoke about compulsory vaccination, one of eight key points in their manifesto.

"We should not be treated as pigs or chicken, to be jabbed at the master's will," said Goh, emphasising that human beings should have a choice instead of being forced to be vaccinated, a key issue raised during the Covid-19 pandemic where unvaccinated employees were not permitted to return to work.

Goh then spoke about how "people are forced to [be] jabbed unwillingly. Because no jab, no job", and that the side effects of vaccinations have not been studied carefully enough.

He was unable to provide any data however, when asked if he was aware of any scientific studies that supported his claims. Instead, he spoke about a Japanese study that found a 40 per cent increase in heart problems after vaccination.

"The data is supposed to be done by MOH, not by me," Goh said, adding that he would raise funds to set up an office and collect such data if elected into Parliament.

"We are not anti-vax, I have to stress that. We are pro-safe vax, and we are pro-informed consent. It means you must tell us what are the list of side effects, and I consider my own body condition whether I can take the risk," emphasising that it is "reckless" for the current Government to impose such requirements without making sure that the vaccination is "300 per cent safe".

PPP previously made calls to the Ministry of Health (MOH) to temporarily suspend Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination programme in 2024 due to the adverse effects, though their claims were dismissed by the MOH as "egregious and false".

'Over-taxing'

The PPP also proposed GST exemptions on basic necessities in their manifesto, which was criticised by the People's Action Party's (PAP) Desmond Lee on Friday (April 25).

"That's utter rubbish," Goh said, in response to Lee's claims of GST being a progressive tax.

According to Goh, GST is a regressive tax: "When you exempt essentials, food, for example, the hawkers who did not register for GST, will not pay the GST, and it will not be transferred to the retirees and the commoners."

He also said that the Government is "over-taxing" Singaporeans and that there was "no necessity" for the GST hike to 9 per cent.

The Government would have had a "balanced budget", and that the hike only created a need for CDC voucher handouts.

However, Goh did not provide any details on plans for Tampines GRC if elected into Parliament.

'More diverse representation in Parliament' needed

Goh was also questioned about a comment he made during his walkabout on Sunday when he used an inappropriate term — something similar to sexual assault by a group of people — to describe how there needs to be more parties in Parliament to oppose the PAP.

Defending the use of such language, he said that it was "local language" meant to convey the need for "more diverse representation in Parliament".

"And that will be in the best interest of the nation," he added.

The PPP team is locked in a four-way fight for Tampines GRC.

They are up against the incumbent PAP team led by Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, the Workers' Party and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

Tampines GRC is a PAP stronghold, with the PAP team securing a victory with 66.41 per cent of the vote against the NSP during GE2020.

