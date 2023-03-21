Pranksters return to apologise after ringing doorbell during wee hours

Update on March 21:

The youths have returned and apologised to the Stomp contributor for their actions following Stomp's article. As such, we have taken down the video of them in the act.

Anon said: "It's thanks to Stomp's power of social media."

Original article:

When the doorbell rings during wee hours, you might assume that something important or urgent is up.

That was the thought that crossed Stomp contributor Anon's mind on early Thursday morning (Mar 16), at around 2.40am.

The Stomp contributor, who lives at Kallang Residences, recounted: "It was in the middle of the night. We have a baby and were woken up by the doorbell.

"We thought there was something important, such that someone would look for us in the middle of the night. Until we opened the door to find no one."

Anon later checked the CCTV camera and found out that it was a prank.

In video footage shared with Stomp, two youths can be seen loitering outside the Stomp contributor's unit. One of them reaches in and presses Anon's doorbell while smirking, before the pair run away.

Other neighbours were not affected, said Anon, who added: "It happened to me only.

"This is the first time something like this has happened, but we were victims of a shoe theft case last July. And based on our neighbours group chat, the culprit had a similar build to one of the youths from last week."

A police report has been made regarding the prank.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged.

