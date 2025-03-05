'Pre-planned dialogue': Gathering by cabbies at Changi Airport committed no offence, minibus service's manager removed

SINGAPORE– The police’s assessment of a gathering of unhappy premium taxi drivers at Changi Airport on Feb 13 found that there was “no offence disclosed”, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on March 4.

Meanwhile, a ground manager from private transport operator Woodlands Transport Service whose actions led to some cabbies’ perception of unfair treatment has been removed from his role, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Describing the Feb 13 gathering as a “pre-planned dialogue” to discuss concerns over a new minibus service at the airport, Mr Shanmugam said police inquiries found that there was no strike or protest involved.

In a written parliamentary reply to Mr Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC), who asked if the police were probing the incident, Mr Shanmugam said no law-and-order issues arose from the meeting and the police will not be investigating further.

In a separate written reply to Mr Xie and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, Mr Chee shed more light on what led to the events of Feb 13. The minister said airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) has been engaging Woodlands Transport to manage Changi Airport’s ground transport concierge service since 2008.

This service allows travellers to book a range of transport options, including six- to seven-seater taxis and limousine cabs.

As this is a commercial arrangement between the two firms, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Land Transport Authority are not involved in the operations, Mr Chee said.

On Feb 1, CAG and Woodlands Transport introduced a new eight-seater minibus service, operated by Woodlands Transport, in response to growing demand for larger vehicles.

However, a Woodlands Transport ground manager allowed the new minibuses to park in front of the ground transport concierge counter, which is meant to be the assembly point for the premium taxis and maxi-cabs, Mr Chee said.

This led to perceptions that Woodlands Transport was giving preferential treatment to its own minibus service. CAG did not approve this arrangement, the minister added.

[[nid:714682]]

The Straits Times reported that simmering unhappiness had reached a tipping point on Feb 13 after some cabbies recalled having to wait longer to pick up passengers at the airport following the roll-out of the minibus trial. They reported income losses as a result.

On Feb 13, some drivers from taxi operators ComfortDelGro and Prime Taxi agreed to stop picking up passengers from Changi Airport between 9am and midnight.

From 4pm to 7pm, the drivers parked their vehicles in the holding area of the ground transport concierge, where they aired their concerns with CAG and the relevant parties.

Mr Chee said about 50 drivers met at the ground transport concierge area. The National Taxi Association (NTA) alerted CAG to the meeting, and both NTA and CAG representatives were present to engage the drivers.

After hearing their concerns, CAG suspended the new minibus service immediately.

The minibus trial remains suspended, a spokesperson for the airport operator told ST.

Mr Chee said CAG has since strengthened its oversight of Woodlands Transport’s operations at the ground transport concierge.

CAG will also engage the NTA and taxi drivers directly and regularly on any changes to the concierge service, and secure their support before rolling out the changes, he added. Mr Chee said it was thanks to the support of the NTA and driver association leaders who had stepped in to manage the situation that there was no disruption to taxi services at the airport. ST has contacted Woodlands Transport for comment.

The home-grown company manages a fleet of 1,300 vehicles, including buses, coaches and trucks, according to its website.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.