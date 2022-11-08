Entitled or in need? Pregnant commuter's complaint about not being offered train seat sparks discussion

After she was not being offered a seat on the train, one heavily pregnant commuter took to social media on Monday (Nov 7) to voice her indignation.

But her TikTok video, which garnered over 20,000 views, has sparked an online discussion on whether she's entitled to a seat in the first place.

In the 18-second video, Nina.eleana could be seen showing her baby bump while standing in a crowded MRT train.

The priority seats in the cabin, which are located at the corner, were also occupied.

"Well I guess being 37 weeks pregnant doesn't really entitle you to getting a seat in public transportation," she said.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the woman for her "sense of entitlement".

'"They're all equal paying customers too," a netizen said, while another called out Nina.eleana for "shaming" the other commuters with her video.

Several netizens felt that all the woman had to do was ask for a seat.

"At times I'm just really tired after a long day and I need to sit and unwind. If you need a seat, just ask," a netizen said, while another pointed out that the other passengers might not have aware of Nina.eleana.

A netizen explained that this is due to them being too glued to their phones and are not observant of their surroundings.

Other mothers also shared their own experiences of not being offered a seat when they were pregnant.

"It's normal in Singapore everyone instantly falls asleep and magically wakes up [when they reach] their stop," a netizen said, while Nina.eleana replied that "it's saddening that people here lack empathy".

AsiaOne has contacted Nina.eleana for more information.

There was a conflict between commuters about seats in the train recently.

In March, a heated argument broke out between an older man and a younger migrant worker onboard the North-East Line.

The reason? The pair had been quarrelling over a reserved seat.

A video shared by a Stomp contributor showed the worker hurling vulgarities at the older man, while the latter hit back by replying that he's "a Singaporean".

The Stomp contributor said then: "I don't know who is in the right. Both seem to be in the wrong. But I think it is quite unnecessary to pick a fight on public transport.

"Also, the question is, 'Does being Singaporean give you a right to intimidate foreigners over small incidents like reserved seats?'

