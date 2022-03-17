Pregnant woman says SDAs pushed and kicked her in Woodlands, HDB responds

When a pregnant woman recently confronted several safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) for taking photos of her children, one of them allegedly turned violent towards her.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday (March 16) to appeal for witnesses, Mai Surah said that she was with her husband and children at a playground along Woodlands Avenue 1 on March 8 evening.

After noticing three "suspicious" people loitering in the vicinity, her husband approached one of them to ask why they were taking photos of their children.

"This man said 'Nothing concerns you' and 'I'll delete them later'. They shoved my husband and began running away," she wrote.

While the couple chased after the trio, Mai Surah claimed that one of them pushed her to the ground while she was taking photos of the incident.

"I fell on my tummy. Knowing that I'm pregnant, he kicked me while I was lying down and trying to get back up," she added.

When her husband managed to get a hold of the person who kicked her, the couple realised that the trio were SDAs from the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

Despite lodging a police report, the woman shared that the incident left her with more questions than answers.

"Why didn't they identify themselves when asked? Why are they running away, acting suspicious and violent?" she wrote, adding that her baby is "thankfully alright."

HDB said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it is aware of an altercation involving their SDAs and two members of the public in Woodlands.

It added that the SDAs, who were on patrol and taking some pictures for routine reporting purpose, carry identification passes during their course of duty.

"As the police are investigating, we are unable to comment further and would urge the public to refrain from speculating on the incident pending these investigations," HDB said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

