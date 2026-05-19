Premier League launches new video streaming service in Singapore, monthly pass costs $44

The Premier League on Tuesday (May 19) announced a new video streaming service for football fans in Singapore for the upcoming 2026/27 season, pencilled to begin in August.

In a news release on its website, the Premier League said it will offer three subscription options for its Premier League + service: a 24-hour pass priced at $16, a flexible monthly pass priced at $44, and an annual pass priced at $399.

All 380 Premier League matches, along with FA Cup games and the Community Shield will be available live or on demand, on mobile devices, laptops and connected televisions.

The service is available via the Premier League app, website, Premier League + app on connected televisions, and selected StarHub set-top boxes.

StarHub customers will continue to enjoy live Premier League and Emirates FA Cup matches as part of their existing subscription, and will also have access to Premier League +, which will be integrated within the StarHub platform, the Premier League said in its announcement.

Paul Molnar, chief media officer at the Premier League reportedly said that this is the first time the Premier League has launched a direct-to-fans streaming services anywhere in the world.

"Premier League + will give fans more flexibility in how they watch, with enhanced features that bring them closer to the action, while complementing the outstanding service already provided by our valued long-term partner Starhub."

The service was first announced by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters at the Financial Times' Business of Football conference on Feb 26.

While traditional partnerships with broadcasters like Sky Sports in the UK will remain the bedrock of EPL's media business, the new platform will provide the league with "optionality" in specific markets, FT reported Masters saying.

Fans of the game who are keen on Premier League+ can register their interest on the Premier League's website.

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editor@asiaone.com