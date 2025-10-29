Preschool fined $26.2k, licence shortened after former cook molested kids there

A preschool was slapped with a $26,200 fine and had its licence shortened after its former cook molested three children there.

In a statement to AsiaOne on Wednesday (Oct 29), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said that it also took action against four members of the school’s management, with three of them banned from working in the preschool sector.

All four of them were removed from their posts by the preschool’s operator.

The spokesperson said that it conducted investigations into safety procedures of the preschool and found multiple breaches which compromised children’s safety.

Besides imposing financial penalties on the preschool and shortening its licence from 36 to six months in May 2024, the agency also restricted all new enrolments there.

"ECDA also directed the preschool to submit a corrective action plan to ensure children’s safety in the preschool," its spokesperson said. “The preschool submitted this in June 2024."

On Monday (Oct 27), the pre-school's former cook Teo Guan Huat, 61, was convicted of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the toddlers. Another five charges were considered in sentencing.

He molested three girls aged two or younger while assisting with their naptime in the classroom between May and November 2023.

The convicted paedophile’s acts were only caught when a preschool employee reviewed closed-circuit television footage for an unrelated matter on Nov 16, 2023.

While Teo resigned a week later, the matter was reported to the police only in early December that year.

The police arrested Teo on Dec 4, after they recovered the deleted footage from the school’s CCTV footage.

Apart from the management staff, the agency took another four teaching staff of the preschool to task for "failing to exercise vigilance in the supervision of the children".

One was issued a stern reminder, while the remaining three were issued warnings.

ECDA said that staff members issued warnings must declare them which will be taken into consideration when they seek re-employment in the preschool sector within two years.

The agency said that regulatory lapses that compromise children’s safety and well-being in preschools are not acceptable.

Meanwhile, Teo’s case has been adjourned to a later date with the judge requiring some time to consider the sentence.

The prosecution is seeking 10 years’ jail for what they are calling "one of the most horrendous acts of sexual abuse committed in a preschool".

For each count of molesting a minor, Teo could be jailed for up to five years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

