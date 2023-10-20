President Tharman spent more than $700k on presidential election campaign, the most among the candidates

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam spent a total of $738,717 to campaign during the presidential election, the most spent among all the candidates.

Most of the funds were spent on election advertising, including $481,226 on non-online election advertising material and $141,865 on online election advertising. These expenses included $68,040 spent on social media advertising and $150,120 on election posters and banners.

President Tharman's election returns also included a list of donations. His campaign raised $800,000 from seven individuals.

President Tharman's election returns, along with runners-up Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian, are available for public inspection on the Election Department's website from Friday (Oct 20). They will be available for inspection for six months until Apr 19, 2024.

Each candidate was allowed to spend up to $812,822.10 in election expenses. This is based on the maximum spending limit set under the Presidential Elections Act, which stipulates that candidates can spend either a total of $600,000 or 30 cents per registered voter, whichever is greater.

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song spent a total of $312,131 for his campaign, the bulk of which — some $280,800 — was spent on online election advertising. Of these, most were spent on brand, marketing, social media and public relations services from content and entertainment agency Gushcloud Entertainment.

A total of S$1,059 was spent on non-online election advertising. Ng did not receive any donations for his campaign.

Former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian's campaign spent the least among the candidates at $71,366. Most of the expenses, a total of $69,478, were used for non-online election advertising, of which $29,912 was spent to print 5,000 posters and stickers. Other expenses included manpower and transport to put up the posters and stickers.

Tan spent $20 on online election advertising. His campaign raised $41,817.69 in donations from more than 120 people.

In the 2017 presidential election, which was uncontested, former president Halimah Yacob spent $220,875, mostly on promotional materials.

