Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian says he will bring up concerns on CPF, NS with Govt if elected

SINGAPORE – The withdrawal age for Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings and the length of national service (NS) are among issues that presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian said he will bring up with the Government if he becomes head of state.

This is because many of his supporters have raised these concerns with him through his social media pages, and he has good ideas about these policies, said Mr Tan, 75.

Speaking at a walkabout at Chong Pang Market and Food Centre on Sunday, Mr Tan said he has received feedback from “many people (to) do something about the CPF (as they) need to get the money out earlier”.

The former chief executive of NTUC Income said that on the CPF’s rules he is “quite clear what a good way is – it’s not the current way”.

Similarly, Mr Tan, said he is sure that feedback he has received calling for NS obligations to be shortened “echoes the views of tens of thousands of Singaporeans every year”.

“We should let our young people serve the country, but they don’t need to serve for two years, and the country can afford to pay them better allowance,” he said. “I (have held) this opinion for 20 years.”

Under the Constitution, the president does not possess any executive power to advance his or her own policy agenda. The president is responsible for safeguarding the national reserves, and the integrity of the public service.

Mr Tan has previously acknowledged this, but said “a great deal can be done through talking (using) the influence of the president’s office”.

On Sunday, he said: “I do know that I should not interfere with government policies, but I will take the opportunity in my interaction with the prime minister and the ministers to bring this point across.”

Mr Tan also said his team is firming up plans to hold an election rally on Friday. While the location has not been determined, he is lining up speakers and hopes supporters “will turn up to fill up the whole stadium when we speak”.

Among the speakers will be his proposer for his candidacy, Mr Tan Jee Say, who founded the now-defunct Singaporeans First political party, and his seconder, Mr Lim Tean, the founder of Peoples Voice party.

[[nid:643716]]

The Malay community and other minority communities will also be represented at the rally, said Mr Tan.

The Elections Department said on Aug 12 that in-person rallies are not encouraged for the presidential election. This is because rallies, by their nature and format, may be divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the elected presidency.

Candidates have instead been encouraged to use broadcasts and social media to reach out to voters, with the first of these broadcasts to be televised on Aug 24.

ELD has said that candidates wishing to hold physical election meetings will have to obtain the approval of the premises or site owner before applying for a police permit.

ALSO READ: 3-cornered fight: Tharman, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian issued eligibility certs

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.