Presidential Election 2023: Registers of Electors open for public inspection from June 15 to 28

SINGAPORE – The lists of Singaporeans eligible to vote at the upcoming presidential election are open for public inspection from June 15 to June 28.

The prepared voter rolls contain the names of all qualified electors as at June 1.

Singaporean citizens aged 21 and above qualify to vote in the election. They must also have a residential Singapore address and must not be disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 14), the Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) said Singapore citizens can check their particulars electronically or physically.

Those who opt for the electronic option can either click on the Voter Services section at the ELD website, check through the Singpass app under their profiles, or through the Home section on the LifeSG app or portal.

Those who are unable to do so can visit a nearby community centre or club, as well as ServiceSG centres.

They can also visit the ELD office in Novena by making an appointment online through the ELD’s website, or by calling 1800-225-5353.

Singaporeans residing overseas who are unable to check their particulars online can check their particulars at Singapore overseas missions that are serving as overseas registration centres.

During the inspection period, individuals can submit a claim to include their names or update their particulars in the register if they are different from what is in their NRIC.

They can also submit an objection to remove a name from the register for the electoral division the person is in.

These claims and objections can be submitted through the ELD website, or in person at community centres and clubs, the ELD office, or Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres.

A list of claims will be made available for inspection from July 12 to July 19 at the physical locations.

The ELD encouraged those who have had their names removed from the registers for failing to vote in a past election to get them restored early.

“Under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the Writ for an Election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken,” the statement said.

