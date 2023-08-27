Ng Kok Song: 'Unhealthy and worrisome' several opposition parties joining up to endorse Tan Kin Lian

Dr Tan Cheng Bock, along with other opposition parties, endorsing Tan Kin Lian's bid for the presidency is "unhealthy and worrisome", said Ng Kok Song on Sunday (Aug 27).

Ng was speaking to reporters at Chinatown Complex, just hours after his opponent Tan Kin Lian announced an endorsement by 2011 presidential candidate Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

He said what happened this morning is against the spirit of the Constitution, "which says that the President or the person nominated for president should not belong to any political party".

"So I urge the people of Singapore not to be confused between a presidential election and the general election," he said, adding that Tan Kin Lian is "dishonouring and disrespecting the office of the president".

"If these opposition parties wish to politicise, wait for two years."

Dr Tan is chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and was a former member of the People's Action Party (PAP).

On Dr Tan's capacity, Ng said that he doesn't think that "it's possible to divorce yourself from any political party which you founded".

'Shouldn't fall for that kind of trickery': Ng

While Tan Kin Lian, Dr Tan and Tan Jee Say said earlier this morning that they had 65 per cent of the votes combined in the 2011 Presidential Election, Ng urged voters not to be confused.

He said: "How can you add the three of them together? Some voters were not in favour of the other. We shouldn't fall for that kind of trickery.

"I think that's when the people of Singapore realise what is happening, that there's this polarisation. I think that people will begin to realise that you do not want to vote for a candidate who is going to be manipulated."

Responding to Tan Kin Lian's claim that "one vote for him equals a vote for Dr Tan and Tan Jee Say" as well, Ng said that "it is false" to say that since the three of them have "different personalities".

In the 2011 Presidential Election, Dr Tan garnered 34.85 per cent of the vote, Tan Jee Say secured 25.04 per cent, while Tan Kin Lian received 4.91 per cent.

Tony Tan won with 35.2 per cent of the votes and became Singapore's seventh president.

Dr Tan said he supporting Tan in 'personal capacity'

Earlier this morning, Dr Tan turned up at Tan Kin Lian's walkabout at People's Park Food Centre.

At one point during the walkabout, Tan Kin Lian was flanked by Dr Tan and Tan Jee Say, as they waved to well-wishers at the food centre.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the 83-year-old said that he is supporting Tan's campaign in his "personal capacity" and not as a politician.

"We are here as comrades who share a common vision," he said.

"Today, I, Tan Cheng Bock, want to plead with you to stand up for what is right. Love your country by supporting the cause for an independent candidate."

'Dragging the presidential election into gutter politics': Ng

Dr Tan added that Singaporeans "want transparency and accountability", and that he's sad that the "political landscape is in such turmoil".

He also described the "pretty girls" debacle as "gutter politics".

In response to Dr Tan's statement, Ng said that this is exactly what is happening right now.

"They are dragging the presidential election into gutter politics. I think that's quite shameful. How can you dishonour the presidency by making this presidential election into gutter politics?"

"We should not dishonour the office of the president."

When asked if this morning's developments will cause him to change his campaign strategy, Ng said that it only goes to emphasise how important his strategy is, and for him "to keep stressing that the presidential candidate should be non-partisan".

"It reinforces the message which I keep sending to the people of Singapore," he said.

chingshijie@asiaone.com

claudiatan@asiaone.com