PE2023 sample count: Tharman in the lead with 70% of votes

Ng Kok Song 16.00% Tharman Shanmugaratnam 70.00% Tan Kin Lian 14.00%

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam is in the lead with 70 per cent of votes for the 2023 Presidential Election, according to the sample count released by the Elections Department on Friday (Sept 1) night.

Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 16 per cent, and 14 per cent of votes respectively.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

The final result will be announced by returning officer Tan Meng Dui, live on television.

On Aug 17, three candidates — former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian — received their certificate of eligibility to run in the election.

Earlier on Friday, the three candidates cast their votes with Tan turning up at Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Ng at Katong Community Centre and Tharman at Raffles Girls' Primary School.

Tan, who visited several polling stations on Friday afternoon, told AsiaOne: "If I win, it will be a whole new chapter in my life, but if I lose, I will go back to my retirement life. Either way, I am ok".

When asked about his thoughts after he cast his vote at Raffles Girls' Primary School, Tharman replied: "I'm feeling fine... it feels good, just the calmness of Singapore - it feels good."

Over at Block 9C Boon Tiong Road polling centre, Ng had said: "I can sense a certain enthusiasm to vote."

This story is developing.

