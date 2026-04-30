President's Challenge 2026 to support 62 programmes: Social impact requires patience, says President Tharman

A total of 62 programmes across 60 organisations will be supported by this year's President's Challenge, with a focus on uplifting aspirations and potential, to achieve sustained social impact.

The programmes span a range of initiatives, including efforts in early intervention, persons with disabilities, and second chances.

Together with the programmes supported last year, the total number of programmes supported by the President's Challenge will grow to 122.

Now in the second year of the annual fundraiser's refreshed approach, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said during a visit to Reach Community Services on Thursday (April 30) that social impact requires patience.

"Social impact is something which cannot be achieved quickly. It requires patience, and that's an important shift in our whole approach.

"We moved away from traditional runoff funding each year towards multi-year funding, more sustained funding, so that benefitting organisations themselves can also build up a more patient approach and achieve more lasting social impact," President Tharman added.

He also cautioned that success is not assured in social upliftment programmes.

"We might gain something today, but getting it to last into the future is always a challenge," President Tharman said, emphasising that patience aside, strong relationships on the ground are also key to unlocking the multi-faceted and complex problems.

"But it matters greatly that we put in this effort."

He pointed out that it can help a person who starts in a disadvantaged position to build up the confidence and, in turn, contribute to others, eventually living a life of dignity.

One of the new programmes supported in this year's President Challenge is Reach Community Services' Project GEMinate, which supports children aged six to 12 who may have experienced challenges such as parental separation, neglect, abuse and trauma.

The programme uses community sports and play therapy to build resilience, confidence, and emotional well-being for the participating children.

Beyond social initiatives, the annual fundraiser will also strengthen partnerships across arts, culture and sports.

These include supporting Team Singapore athletes through scholarships; helping emerging arts talents develop their aspirations while contributing to Singapore's cultural identity; and bringing communities together through shared cultural experiences such as Chingay.

The President's Challenge Fellowship will also open for applications from May 4 to June 12.

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editor@asiaone.com